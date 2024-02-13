Top Recommended Stories

Ind vs Eng: Dhruv Jurel was seen doing some wicketkeeping during India's training session at Rajkot today.

Published: February 13, 2024 1:58 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Dhruv Jurel (Image: X)

Rajkot: With a number of top players missing for the third Test at Rajkot against England, there are a number of domestic stars who are in line to make a debut. While there are speculations that KS Bharat may be dropped for the third Test following his poor run at Hyderabad and Vizag, Dhruv Jurel was seen doing some wicketkeeping during India’s training session at Rajkot today. While Jurel was keeping wickets, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal were doing some slip catching. A picture of Jurel has surfaced on social space and since then it has sparked speculations. Here is the picture.

