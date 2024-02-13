Home

Sports

VIRAL Picture Hints Dhruv Jurel is Set For Test Debut at Rajkot During 3rd Test Between India-England

VIRAL Picture Hints Dhruv Jurel is Set For Test Debut at Rajkot During 3rd Test Between India-England

Ind vs Eng: Dhruv Jurel was seen doing some wicketkeeping during India's training session at Rajkot today.

Dhruv Jurel (Image: X)

Rajkot: With a number of top players missing for the third Test at Rajkot against England, there are a number of domestic stars who are in line to make a debut. While there are speculations that KS Bharat may be dropped for the third Test following his poor run at Hyderabad and Vizag, Dhruv Jurel was seen doing some wicketkeeping during India’s training session at Rajkot today. While Jurel was keeping wickets, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal were doing some slip catching. A picture of Jurel has surfaced on social space and since then it has sparked speculations. Here is the picture.

Trending Now

Dhruv Jurel with the wicketkeeping gloves. Catching drills underway. Sarfaraz Khan and Y Jaiswal in the slips pic.twitter.com/JbJTIb0bxJ — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 13, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.