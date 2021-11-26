Kanpur: Indian cricket batting sensation Shreyas Iyer announced his arrival in test cricket with style by scoring his maiden ton against New Zealand. The flamboyant batter was away from cricket for a long time due to a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old succumbed to a shoulder injury while fielding in the first One Day International of the three-match series against England in March 2021. The injury was pretty bad and Shreyas Iyer was asked to undergo surgery.

A video has caught the attention of cricket fans in Kanpur which has garnered a lot of headlines. In the video, a group of fans can be seen cheering Shreyas and Team India in their own unique way.

While Shreyas Iyer was preparing to take stride in the first test, he received massive support from the Uttar Pradesh fan base. The song “10 Rupay ki Pepsi, Iyer Bhai sexy” exploded the stage as the young batter received encouragement from his fans in the much talked Kanpuriya style.

Long before Iyer marked his maiden Test with a century, Pravin Amre had told him that he would “only come to your place for dinner if you score a (Test) century. So after today’s game, not game, basically after today’s century, I’ll message him and invite him for dinner,” quipped Iyer at the end of the second day’s play in the opening Test against New Zealand.

Iyer became the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on his Test debut, joining an illustrious list which includes the legendary Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly among others. Amre, who also scored a century on his Test debut, way back in 1992 against South Africa, has been coaching Iyer.

Inputs from PTI