India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s choregrapher wife Dhanashree Verma is dancing in between batting and bowling in a latest Instagram video she has shared on her official account recently. The video has gone viral on the social media platform in which Dhanashree invites her fans to post their own moves ahead of the much-awaited India-England day-night Test set to be played in Ahmedabad. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Thinks Ravichandran Ashwin Will Not be Able to Make Comeback in India's Limited-Overs Team

Dhanashree is a professional choreographer and is quite popular on social media. She regularly shares her dance videos on various platforms including one with India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer recently which also went viral. Also Read - IND vs ENG T20Is: BCCI Asks Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav And Other White Ball Specialists to Report in Ahmedabad on March 1

Here’s her latest video. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hits Back at Chepauk Pitch's Criticism: Don't Know Why This Topic is Raised Every Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Her video with Iyer also became a fan-favourite where the duo performed the shuffle dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Meanwhile, after IPL auction, cricket fans will have their eyes trained on the upcoming third Test between India and England that starts from Wednesday. The series is currently locked at one-all after England won the series opener thanks to captain Joe Root’s incredible double-century while the hosts bounced back on the back of stunning all-round show from Ravichandran Ashwin who scored a memorable century on a challenging pitch aside from picking up eight wickets as well.

The day-night contest gains even more significance from the fact that a defeat in Ahmedabad will end India’s chances of making the final of the ICC World Test Championship set to be played in June at the Lord’s. India must win either 2-1 or 3-1 to set up a date with New Zealand who have already qualified.

However, for England the road is tougher as they have to win the remaining two matches in order to leapfrog India and Australia. Meanwhile, this will be the first international match to be played at the Motera Stadium after it underwent major renovation that made it the largest cricket stadium in the world by capacity.