Cape Town: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that had a lot to offer for the bowlers, resulting in the visitors getting bowled out for a below-par 223 in the third and final Test of the series against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.

With Jasprit Bumrah striking early on the second day, India were hopeful of getting a lead but the Proteas fought hard and managed to stitch together a couple of good partnerships. With the ball beating the bat way too often, there was every reason for the bowlers to feel frustrated and lose hope but the Indian dugout kept clapping after every ball to keep the spirits high and were getting behind the team at every given opportunity.

All the Indian players from the dug-out clapping ahead of each & every ball with Kohli supporting from the ground. What an Culture that is😻#SAvIND #INDvsSA #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/myO87zoFyU — Tasty Tweets🔥 (@fanboyPen) January 12, 2022

Also Read - SA v IND, 3rd Test: If We bowl In The Right Areas Then We Can Restrict Them, Says Cheteshwar Pujara

The bowlers found their rhythm and the dugout found their rhythm too while clapping as Virat Kohli was heard saying, “Keep clapping boys, keep clapping..,” as India celebrated the fall of a South African wicket.

The third Test is nicely poised at the moment with India bowling out South Africa for 210 and taking a crucial 13-lead that can psychologically make a lot of difference.

For South Africa Keagan Petersen was once again in his elements as he scored a brilliant 72 before being dismissed by Bumrah. For the Indians, Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up another fifer while Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami picked up a couple of wickets each.