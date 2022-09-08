Sharjah: After what happened in the penultimate over of the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Sharjah stadium on Wednesday, the fight started in the stands between fans of the two nations and it turned extremely ugly as chairs were hurled and bottles were thrown. The security could not control things as it went out of hand. It is not known if any fan has been injured in the horrifying incident. The videos of the incident have surfaced on social space and have gone viral since.Also Read - Pakistan vs Afghanistan Players Fight During Asia Cup Cricket Match; Controversial Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Pakistani cricket fans beaten to a pulp by Afghan cricket fans triggered by Pakistani batsman Asif Ali’s attempt to physically assault Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmad who took his wicket during the #PAKvAFG Asia Cup match. pic.twitter.com/A3tt45Xwzm — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 7, 2022

Following the one-wicket win and entering the final, Pakistan captain Babar Azam revealed that the entire dressing-room was tense. He also hailed Naseem Shah for his heroics with the bat.

“To be honest, the dressing room was very tensed. The team was walking in and out of the dressing room. Excellent with the way Naseem Shah finished it off,” Babar said.

“Sharjah is always low-scoring, and Mujeeb and Rashid Khan are two of the best bowlers. We just wanted to take the match deep. The way we started with the ball was excellent. In our batting, we didn’t execute our plans very well, but Naseem was outstanding,” he added.

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their final Super 4 match on Thursday, which has been rendered inconsequential.