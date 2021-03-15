True to his self, the legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni has been missing from the limelight since IPL 2020 last year. However, with less than three weeks remaining for the upcoming season to get underway, Dhoni has entered the scene with a bang debuting two new avatars which have gone viral on social media. Also Read - Ishan Kishan: Rohit Sharma Told me to Play Freely The Way I do in IPL

In the first promo video for IPL 2021, Dhoni dons the role of a monk as he explains his disciples why being greedy isn't always bad citing the example of Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in the league history. Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles which is the most in the T20 competition's 14-year history.

In the second promo, Dhoni, a scout leader, throws light on how anger can be channelised into achieving success. And surprise, surprise who does he cites as a perfect example? No prize for guessing, it’s Virat Kohli. It ends with a kid cheekily posing a question whether Kohli will finally lead his Royal Challengers Bangalore to IPL glory this time around.

The new Indian spirit that innovates, redefines & achieves greatness is what #VIVOIPL is about! Whose mantra will bring success this time? Join us in celebrating #IndiaKaApnaMantra. LIVE from Apr 9| Broadcast starts 6 PM, Match starts 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/XiHpNsNnjK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

Dhoni himself has his task cut out considering how Chennai Super Kings performed last season. The three-time former champions narrowly avoided the wooden spoon finishing seventh in the eight-team league, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

The season gets underway from April 9 when defending champions MI take on RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This time around the matches will be played across six venues with no team playing a single match at home this time around.

The playoffs and the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.