Dubai: Cricket is a gentleman’s game and hence behaviour and class are given high importance. But in recent times, the stakes have grown and the game has become more fierce. More often than not, controversies – nowadays – happen away from the ground as well. After Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday in Dubai, an Indian fan faced the wrath of PCB chief Ramiz Raja. The PCB chief lost his cool when he was asked a question on Pakistan ‘awam’.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Beautiful Pakistan Girl Fan Heartbroken After Sri Lanka Win Asia Cup 2022; Watch VIRAL Video

Journalist: “Awam badi nakhush hai. Unke lie koi sandesh? (The people must be unhappy. Any message for them?) Also Read - Babar Azam's Famous 'This Too Shall Pass' Message For Virat Kohli Trends After Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Final | VIRAL TWEETS

Ramiz Raja: “Dekhie aap India se honge, aapke (awam) toh bohut khush honge.” (You must be from India, your people must be very happy). Also Read - VIDEO: Beautiful Pakistan Mystery Fangirl's Reaction During Asia Cup Final May Steal Your Heart | WATCH VIDEO

Journalist: “Hum khush nahi hai. (No, we are not happy).”

Ramiz Raja: “Kaunsi awam? (Which people?)”

Journalist: “Maine dekha hai Pakistan k logo ko rote hue jate. Kya main ghalat bol raha hu Ramiz bhai? (I’ve seen Pakistani fans go back crying after the loss. Am I saying something wrong?”)

Ramiz Raja: “Aap awam ko generalise kar rahe hai. (You are generalising ‘the people’)

It did not end there, Raja then tried to snatch the phone from the Indian journalist and looked like a scuffle could start.

“Please ye hath hataiye. Aur aap camera se thoda side ho jaye,” he said.

The win would give Sri Lanka a massive boost ahead of the T2- World Cup. They would feel confident heading into the marquee tournament.