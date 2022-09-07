Dubai: Defending champions India are now on the brink of an early exit from the ongoing Asia Cup after losing consecutive Super Four games. After Pakistan got the better of India, SL did the same as they won the game by six wickets. Everything seemed disorganised for India. But what stole the show was that Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant did not even know their batting position. After Rohit Sharma departed, Rishabh was about to put on his gloves. But when he saw Hardik Pandya getting the nod from the team management, Pant stopped.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

Earlier, Rohit led by example with his fine knock.

Rohit blazed away after India lost two early wickets, hitting five fours and four sixes during his entertaining knock. He was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29 balls) during a stand of 97 runs for the third wicket.

But Rohit’s dismissal triggered a slide as India added 63 runs after being 110 for three in the 13th over, when the skipper got out.

Sri Lanka were off to a dream start as they removed opener KL Rahul (6) and one-down Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession, leaving defending champions India in early trouble at 13 for two in the third over.

Right after getting a boundary with a lofted drive over extra over, Rahul was trapped in front of the wicket by off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana’s arm ball in the second over of the game.

Having failed to connect with the ball after coming down the wicket, Rahul had opted for a review but it did not go his way as replays showed the ball going on to hit the leg stump.

In came Kohli, only for the Indian star to walk back to the dressing room after facing four deliveries for his zero, bowled neck and crop by left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(With IANS inputs)