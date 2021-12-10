Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is stealing the limelight once again. Once again, it is her exquisite dance moves that have set the social media abuzz. Recently, Dhanashree was emulating former India captain MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot.Also Read - MS Dhoni Leads CSK to 4th Title to Virat Kohli Stepping Down as RCB Skipper; Why Indian Premier League is Most-Searched Topic by Indians in 2021

In her latest video, she is giving fans a look at all the cricketing shots, right out of the textbook. She attempted the square cut, straight drive, hook shot, sweep shot, among others. What caught attention was her key message regarding gender equality- “The game is about Stamina and not about girls or boys.” Also Read - Ashes 2021: Aussie Fan Proposes Girlfriend During 1st Test at Gabba, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Also Read - Virat Kohli Can Concentrate on Test Cricket: Ex-India Selector Dilip Vengsarkar Hails BCCI's Move of Making Rohit Sharma ODI Captain Ahead of South Africa Tour

It is no secret that Dhanashree is also a cricket fan. She is often spotted at cricketing venues rooting for Chahal or India.

Meanwhile, despite picking 18 wickets in the 2021 IPL season, RCB has not retained Chahal. He could now earn a whopping amount at the mega auction given his recent form.