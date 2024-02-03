Home

‘Virat, Anushka Sharma Expecting 2nd Child’, Ab De Villiers Reveals Reason Behind Kohli’s Break From IND vs ENG Test Series

AB de Villiers confirmed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting a second child.

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former cricketer AB de Villiers has confirmed the rumours around star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting a 2nd child and that’s the reason he has taken a break from the ongoing India vs England Test series. The former Proteas skipper has been a good friend of Kohli since their RCB days and he revealed he got the news from Virat himself.

“All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else,” AB de Villiers said in his YouTube show.

De Villiers revealed having a conversation with Kohli over text and said “So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?’. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.”

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that,” he added.

Virat ruled himself out of the first two Tests against England citing some personal reasons. This sparked all sorts of speculations. First was around Virat and Anushka expecting a second child and then about Virat’s mother’s health but all of them were eventually turned down.

However, after the revelation from De Villiers, it is confirmed why Virat missed out on the first two Tests. The big question now is whether Kohli be available for Indian squad selection in the remainder of the Test series.

Currently, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Ben Stokes’ England in the 2nd Test at Vizag. India have managed to gain a 171 runs lead at the end of day 2 in Vizag, on February 3.

