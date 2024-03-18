Home

Virat Fever Hits Delhi As Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ After RCB Win WPL Title | Watch Video

Virat Kohli will also join RCB camp for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League where they will face defending champions CSK for the opener clash.

New Delhi: The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium erupted with chants of “Kohli Kohli” as soon as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 title, here on Sunday.

The long-used phrase of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’, which translates to ‘this year the cup is ours’, and the ridicule around it came to an end as a far-fetched dream finally became a reality for RCB in winning their first-ever WPL title and become just the second winners in the history of the competition.

Here is the video of ground where fans spotted chanting Kohli, Kohli and RCB RCB after Smriti Mandhana & Co.won the WPL Trophy.

LAST MOMENTS OF WPL FINAL FINALLY RCB WINS A TROPHY AFTER 16 YEARS❤️ pic.twitter.com/jha0YSuXzn — KohliSensual (@KohliSensual05) March 17, 2024

Speaking to IANS, some fans believed that RCB would win the IPL 2024 title as well. “Now that the women won it, the men’s side too will lift the title,” said one of the fans.

Earlier, spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana took nine wickets between them while Ellyse Perry showed calmness with an unbeaten 35 to help RCB win the WPL 2024 title with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

Kohli remained away from cricketing duties to be with his wife Anushka Sharma during the final stages of her pregnancy. The cricketing world buzzed with joy as the duo welcomed their son Akaay into their lives.

The former Indian captain is now all set to join the RCB camp. It was earlier reported that he is likely to join his teammates in Bengaluru ahead of the RCB ‘Unbox’ event. The event is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on March 19.

RCB will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This is an IANS Story, India.com just changed the headline and added the video

