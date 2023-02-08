Home

‘Virat Is One Of The Best’: Former Australia Cricketer Issues Huge Kohli Warning To Cummins And Co. Before Nagpur Test

Virat Kohli is currently in Nagpur with team India preparing for the first test match against Australia.

New Delhi: Former India skipper who was going through his rough patch has made a comeback in Asia Cup 2022, now the star batter will look to rediscover his form in the longest format when India plays against Australia in a much-hyped Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli has smashed two centuries in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh although the batting icon has struggled to translate his form into the longest and oldest format of the game.

Australian all-rounder lavished praise on Virat Kohli ahead of the first test against Australia saying that Kohli as one of the best players in the history of the game. The Australian power-hitter believes Cummins and Co. will have to get the better of Kohli to win the four-match Test series in India.

“Virat is one of the best ever. The age he is at and the stage he is in his career, he will want to use this series as his platform. The best players always choose the best series. We have seen in the T20 World cup how good he was. It is an indication how hungry he is. He is certainly one who can push us back and we will have to get the better of him to be able to win this series. And I can tell you that we will be ready for him,” Stoinis shared his views on Backstage with Boria show.

There is every possibility that the strategy to prepare rank turners for demolishing Australia could backfire and that is the reason most of the Indian batters committed themselves to doubles shift in the nets against slow bowlers ahead of the series-opener.

Virat Kohli is currently in Nagpur with team India preparing for the first test match against Australia which will start from February 09.

