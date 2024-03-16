Home

‘Virat Ka Aksar Virat Roop…’: Mohammad Kaif Predicts Kohli To Be Lethal In IPL 2024 | Watch VIDEO

Virat Kohli recntly break the Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that Virat Kohli will make an impressive comeback in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 22. The 35-year-old batter is currently on a break from cricket because of personal reasons.

The former India cricketer shared a video on ‘X’ formerly known as twitter recalling Kohli’s rough patch and also revealing how he made a comeback in cricket.

Break ke baad Virat ka aksar Virat roop dikhta hai. Big reason for @RCBTweets fans to be excited ahead of #IPL2024.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/TQhpMx6h8H — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 16, 2024

“Break ke baad Virat ka aksar Virat roop dikhta hai. Big reason for @RCBTweets fans to be excited ahead of #IPL2024” tweeted Kaif.

In 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli was in lethal form, he scored 765 runs and he was the highest run-getter in the last edition of T20 World Cup which was held in Australia.

However, in his recent T20I outing Kohli scored a duck against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. Kohli with two centuries under his name scored 639 runs with a stunning average of 53.25 in 14 outings in the 2023 IPL season.

Virat Kohli’s RCB will play the inagural match of the upcoming IPL where they face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

