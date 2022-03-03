Virat Kohli 100th Test HIGHLIGHTS

In less than 24 hours from now, Virat Kohli would be playing his 100th Test – something only 11 Indians have done in the past. Kohli would become the 12th Indian to do it and would join greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and others.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Weighs In On Playing 100th Test At Mohali, Watch Video

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for the ex-India captain and rightly so. Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Wants To Make Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Special In Mohali

“What a terrific achievement. I remember first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007-08,” Tendulkar told BCCI.tv, recalling when Kohli was first noticed in the Indian dressing room. Also Read - Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Centuries, Statistics, Records And Upcoming Milestones - Tribute Video

Earlier, it was decided that the game would be played behind closed doors – but now – BCCI has confirmed a 50 per cent capacity crowd at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Fans ould be hoping that he can break his century drought in the landmark Test. Kohli, who is considered a modern-day great, has not hit a single international century over the past two years.

