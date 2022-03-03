Virat Kohli 100th Test HIGHLIGHTS

In less than 24 hours from now, Virat Kohli would be playing his 100th Test – something only 11 Indians have done in the past. Kohli would become the 12th Indian to do it and would join greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and others.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Weighs In On Playing 100th Test At Mohali, Watch Video

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for the ex-India captain and rightly so. Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Wants To Make Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Special In Mohali

“What a terrific achievement. I remember first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007-08,” Tendulkar told BCCI.tv, recalling when Kohli was first noticed in the Indian dressing room. Also Read - Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Centuries, Statistics, Records And Upcoming Milestones - Tribute Video

Earlier, it was decided that the game would be played behind closed doors – but now – BCCI has confirmed a 50 per cent capacity crowd at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Fans ould be hoping that he can break his century drought in the landmark Test. Kohli, who is considered a modern-day great, has not hit a single international century over the past two years.

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Ravi Shastri On Virat Kohli 100th Test – 100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. Its been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers…

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Come Friday – March 4 – tune into india.com for all the latest from the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. All eyes would be on Kohli as he readies to play his 100th Test.

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: “I honestly never thought that I would play a hundred Test matches. It’s been a long journey, I played a lot of cricket. Just grateful that I have been able to make it to the 200. God’s been kind. I have really worked hard on my fitness. And it’s a big moment for me and my family. For my coach, who is also very happy and proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned,” Kohli said on a video produced by BCCI.

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Kohli, who has always been up for a challenge, played some of his greatest knocks on Australian soil. Who can forget his Adelaide knock in the 2011-12 tour when the rest failed to accumulate the runs.

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: When Kohli walks out to bat in his 100th Test, he would feel as tall as the grand pavilion’s doors. His century of Tests does full justice to his talent, tenacity, and temperament. As BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that bigger acheivements are yet to come.

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Kohli is currently the 6th highest run-getter for India behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag.

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: BCCI and former cricketers along with fans are expecting a lot from ex-India captain Virat Kohli. Will he live up to the expectations and allow his bat to shut the critics?

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: What will be Sri Lanka’s plan against Kohli? Will they bang it short with two fielders in the deep for the pull or look to get him nicking early with the delivery pitched up?

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Kohli is a natural stroke maker and hence the extra pace and bounce at the Mohali wicket would help his game. It would be interesting to see Kohli’s approach when he walks out to bat.

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Since his debut in Tests, Virat Kohli has been top-scorer in 16 out of 168 innings. Only England captain Joe Root has been top-scorer in a match more than Kohli, 21 times out of 210 innings.