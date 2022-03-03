New Delhi: Ahead of the first test between India and Sri Lanka, former India captain Virat Kohli officially inaugurated an ambulance service which will help stray animals around the city. With this noble deed, Kohli has received huge praises among the people around the world.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's 100th Test In Mohali To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Says Punjab Cricket Association

Virat Kohli recently spent time interacting with Kunal Khanna, CEO, Vivaldis Animal Health and Team members of Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals. With support from Vivaldis, the Virat Kohli Foundation had launched a Rehab and Trauma centre and ambulance for stray animals last year. Here is a video and a few photos from the inaugration.

Another day catching up with the #Vivaldis and @AwaazStray team and officially inaugurating the ambulance that helps the strays of our city 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/MmBEAlZd52 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 3, 2022

Kohli joins an elite list featuring Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests for the country.

“I personally never grew up thinking that I have to score small runs. The idea was to score huge runs. I scored a lot of big double hundreds in junior cricket, I think seven to eight before reaching first-class level. My idea was to basically bat as long as I could and I enjoyed batting for long periods of time, bat sessions and try to win a game of cricket for my team, either a first-innings lead or two points according to the format.”

For Kohli’s 100th Test match, 50% crowd will be allowed inside the stadium, giving fans a good chance to celebrate the achievement. “These things really took a lot out of you and it revealed as well as tested your true character, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Test cricket needed to stay alive because people need to experience this. This is for me real cricket,” concluded Kohli.

Inputs from IANS