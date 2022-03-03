Virat Kohli 100th Test LIVE Updates

In less than 24 hours from now, Virat Kohli would be playing his 100th Test – something only 11 Indians have done in the past. Kohli would become the 12th Indian to do it and would join greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and others.Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs Sri Lanka Test, Injury And Team News of Match at PCA Stadium at 9.30 AM IST March 4 Friday

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for the ex-India captain and rightly so. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Press Conference: Virat Kohli's 100th Test to Ravi Ashwin's Fitness; Things India's Test Captain Could Speak Of

“What a terrific achievement. I remember first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007-08,” Tendulkar told BCCI.tv, recalling when Kohli was first noticed in the Indian dressing room. Also Read - Pradeep Sangwan Recalls Virat Kohli's Dietary Transformation Ahead of Ex-IND Captain's 100th Test

Earlier, it was decided that the game would be played behind closed doors – but now – BCCI has confirmed a 50 per cent capacity crowd at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Fans ould be hoping that he can break his century drought in the landmark Test. Kohli, who is considered a modern-day great, has not hit a single international century over the past two years.

Live Updates

  • 12:56 PM IST

    In home Tests, Virat Kohli averages a whopping 63 with 13 hundreds and 12 fifties to date.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Since Virat Kohli's Test debut, only Joe Root (9,600 runs) has scored more runs in the format than the former India captain (7962 runs). No batter has scored more hundreds in Test cricket than Virat Kohli (27 centuries – tied with Australia's Steven Smith).

  • 12:33 PM IST

    Kohli has been one of the most successful Indian Test captains. He was the one who led India to the inaugural final of the World Test Championship.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Stay hooked to this page as in sometime we will bring you all the updates from Rohit Sharma's first press conference as India's Test captain.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Irfan Pathan Lavishes Praise on Virat Kohli: Test cricket was limping & that's when it found a magical physio in Virat Kohli. He came, He conquered & He made everyone love test cricket all over again! Congratulations on your remarkable achievement.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Kohli would look to stay away from social media as tracking would put unnecessary pressure on him. He would try to stay as focused as possible.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma would be doing a press conference at 1 PM IST today. This would be his first as Test skipper of the side. Interesting to hear his comments on Kohli's 100th Test.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar has wished Kohli the very best for his 100th Test and hoped that he gets a century.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar recalled the first time he heard of Virat Kohli. It was way back in 2007 when Kohli and his U-19 team were in Malaysia for the World Cup.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    Expectations would be high from the ex-India captain during his 100th Test. He also needs 38 more runs to amass 8000 Test runs and become the sixth Indian batter to do it.