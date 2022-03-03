Virat Kohli 100th Test LIVE Updates

In less than 24 hours from now, Virat Kohli would be playing his 100th Test – something only 11 Indians have done in the past. Kohli would become the 12th Indian to do it and would join greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and others.

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for the ex-India captain and rightly so.

"What a terrific achievement. I remember first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007-08," Tendulkar told BCCI.tv, recalling when Kohli was first noticed in the Indian dressing room.

Earlier, it was decided that the game would be played behind closed doors – but now – BCCI has confirmed a 50 per cent capacity crowd at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Fans ould be hoping that he can break his century drought in the landmark Test. Kohli, who is considered a modern-day great, has not hit a single international century over the past two years.

