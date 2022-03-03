Virat Kohli 100th Test LIVE Updates

In less than 24 hours from now, Virat Kohli would be playing his 100th Test – something only 11 Indians have done in the past. Kohli would become the 12th Indian to do it and would join greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and others.Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs Sri Lanka Test, Injury And Team News of Match at PCA Stadium at 9.30 AM IST March 4 Friday

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for the ex-India captain and rightly so. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Press Conference: Virat Kohli's 100th Test to Ravi Ashwin's Fitness; Things India's Test Captain Could Speak Of

“What a terrific achievement. I remember first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007-08,” Tendulkar told BCCI.tv, recalling when Kohli was first noticed in the Indian dressing room. Also Read - Pradeep Sangwan Recalls Virat Kohli's Dietary Transformation Ahead of Ex-IND Captain's 100th Test

Earlier, it was decided that the game would be played behind closed doors – but now – BCCI has confirmed a 50 per cent capacity crowd at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Fans ould be hoping that he can break his century drought in the landmark Test. Kohli, who is considered a modern-day great, has not hit a single international century over the past two years.

Virat Kohli 100th Test LIVE Updates | Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli live updates, Virat Kohli 100th Test, Virat Kohli 100th Test LIVE Updates, Virat Kohli Records, Virat Kohli Test records, Virat Kohli centuries, Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli achievements | Ind vs SL 1st Test Live Score, Cricket News, King Kohli, Rahul Dravid

Live Updates

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: BCCI and former cricketers along with fans are expecting a lot from ex-India captain Virat Kohli. Will he live up to the expectations and allow his bat to shut the critics?

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: What will be Sri Lanka’s plan against Kohli? Will they bang it short with two fielders in the deep for the pull or look to get him nicking early with the delivery pitched up?

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Kohli is a natural stroke maker and hence the extra pace and bounce at the Mohali wicket would help his game. It would be interesting to see Kohli’s approach when he walks out to bat.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Since his debut in Tests, Virat Kohli has been top-scorer in 16 out of 168 innings. Only England captain Joe Root has been top-scorer in a match more than Kohli, 21 times out of 210 innings.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Rohit Sharma said: “WTC is going to be a challenging one. We are mid-way of the table, there are 9 Tests left, and feels like we have to win all the matches”.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Rohit Sharma | “He has done exceedingly well and changed so many things to help the Indian team move forward – one hell of a ride for Virat”.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: “As a team, I remember us winning the 2018 tour in Australia. My favourite Virat knock is him scoring a century back in 2013 against an attack comprising of Steyn, Morkel, Kallis. Even his century in Perth in 2018 but this is my favourite.”

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: Virat Kohli is the 2nd highest run-scorer for India in the middle-order behind only Sachin Tendulkar. While Tendulkar scored 15906 runs, Kohli has scored 7865 runs in the middle-order in Tests.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: “For any cricketer, it is a special achievement to play 100 Test matches for the country. It is obviously something that I always wanted to be in that list. A lot of people come and go. They don’t get to play 100 Test matches. To play 100 Test matches means you have to go extra yards. For that, you have to work harder than the others. Am sure all the people who have played the game have done it. Congratulations to Virat Kohli for getting into the elite group and I hope he will continue to enjoy the game and inspire the generation.” Harbhajan Singh told News18.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates: The much-awaited PC of Rohit is getting delayed. The reason is unknown. Expecting it to start soon. Do not go anywhere.