Virat Kohli 119*, Scorecard Where India Win by 97 Runs Over Pakistan Goes VIRAL

Before the most awaited match of the tournament, India will be brimming with confidence since they have already sealed a win in the first two games of the tournament.

Ahmedabad: A scorecard of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match is going viral where India won the match by 97 runs and Virat Kohli slammed 119* runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In that scorecard photo, Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field. The photo is going viral on the social sphere and here is the picture:

That viral photo also revealed that India have scored 334 runs by losing four wickets and Pakistan was bundled up on just 237 runs.

Team India and Pakistan are facing each other after the recently concluded Asia Cup where Rohit Sharma & Co. beat Pakistan by 228 runs where Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah also got injured and opt him out of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Team India opener Shubman Gill has also both of the games citing illness and there are reports that he will debut his ODI World Cup against Pakistan.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Ahmedabad to attend the high-voltage match.

While speaking to the media, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that he had reached Ahmedabad to support the Men in Blue and hoped that Rohit Sharma’s side would get the result they wanted.

“I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want,” Sachin Tendulkar said to the media.

Bollywood star and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan high-voltage match on Saturday.

In the first match of the tournament, the Men in Blue beat Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed a stellar show in the game. Meanwhile, in the previous encounter, Rohit Sharma led the host and clinched an eight-wicket win.

The last time India faced Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super-Four match, the Men in Blue showcased a scintillating performance to beat their arch-rivals by 228 runs. When Virat Kohli scored a 122-run knock from 94 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul also scored 111 runs from 106 balls in the Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma’s side will get the upper hand on the match from the very first moment of the game since they will be playing in front of the home crowd.

After playing two matches, India stands in third place with four points on the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with a net run rate of +1.500.

