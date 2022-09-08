New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli reached his 71st century in style against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai in the last Super Four encounter for India in the Asia Cup 2022.Also Read - Avesh Khan Out of Remainder of Asia Cup, Deepak Chahar Drafted In

Kohli brought up his century in 53 balls after 1021 days and 83 innings that will give all his fans a huge sigh of relief ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to Kohli's 71st century:

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

India have already been knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing two back-to-back matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan, having already won both the matches in Super Four are already through to the Asia Cup 2022 final.