Virat Kohli-AB De Villiers Reunion At Royal Challengers Bangalore? Andy Flower Frontrunner For Head Coach’s Position

RCB are expected to part ways with Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar, whose contracts with the franchise ends on August 31.

AB de Villiers is likely to join RCB as a mentor. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Lucknow Super Giants coach Andy Flower is the frontrunner to don the head sir’s hat at Royal Challengers Bangalore, according to reports. Flower will be succeeding RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar, whose contracts with the franchise end on August 31 and are in all probability aren’t going to be renewed.

Based on Cricbuzz report, after his exit from LSG, Flower had been linked with several franchises including inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. However, it has been learnt that Flower’s talk with the Bengaluru-based franchise is on the last stage and the deal could be for multiple years.

It has also been learnt that former RCB stalwart AB de Villiers is also in the line to join the RCB coaching staff as a mentor although there have been no official confirmations yet. Former Australia head coach Justin Langer has already replaced Flower at LSG last month.

A former England coach, Flower had been successful with the franchise teams a globally. He was involved with St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (2020), Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (2021), and Gulf Giants in the ILT20 (2023).

He had also served as a consultant within the Australian team’s coaching staff during the recently concluded Ashes series. In fact, he was part of the Aussies dressing room for the last three Ashes Tests.

