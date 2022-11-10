Virat Kohli Adds Another Feather In His Cap; Becomes First Indian to Complete Century Of Fours In T20 World Cups

Virat Kohli is currently the highest-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022 with 296 runs including four half-centuries.

Virat Kohli in action against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Continuing his fine form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli achieved another milestone in his career as the former India captain completed 100 fours in the competition. Kohli is the first India batter and third overall to complete century of fours after Tillakaratne Dilshan (111) and Mahela Jayewardene (101).

Kohli’s milestone came against England in the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. He was dismissed for exact fifty, his fourth in the tournament, thanks to a brilliant catch by Adil Rashid off Chris Jordan.

Kohli teammate and current India captain Rohit Sharma is also not far away from the 100-four mark. Rohit, who was out for 27 against England in the semifinal, has so far hit 91 fours in the T20 World Cups.

Kohli’s boundary count stands at 103 after the match against England. He also completed 4000 runs in T20Is.