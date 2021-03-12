Following the eight-wicket loss in the first T20I against England in Narendra Modi Stadium, India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the side was not aware of what to do on a pitch like that and it was not the ‘ideal’ day. Kohli also said that the lack of execution of shots led to the downfall of the side. Also Read - 1st T20I: Jofra Archer Shines as Clinical England Thump India by 8 Wickets to Take 1-0 Lead

“We just weren’t aware enough of what to do on that kind of pitch. Lack of execution of some of the shots and something we have to address as batsmen. It wasn’t an ideal day on the park,” Kohli said at the presentation. Also Read - Indian Girl Fan Steals Show During 1st T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

Accepting it to be a below-par batting show, Kohli praised Shreyas Iyer and said how he showed the way to bat on a pitch like that. Also Read - Michael Vaughan Trolls Virat Kohli's India After Poor Show in 1st T20I, Says Mumbai Indians 'A Better Team'

“The wicket probably did not allow you to hit the kind of shots you wanted to, Shreyas’ innings was an example on how you can use the depth of the crease and ride the bounce,” Kohli added.

India now trails 0-1 in the five-match series. They would look to bounce back in the second T20I that takes place at the same venue on Sunday.

Highlighting that India cannot take things lightly against England with the World Cup around the corner, Kohli asserted that India takes a lot of pride in playing good white-ball cricket.

We take a lot of pride in playing good white-ball cricket, we have won the previous series and the series before that. We just have these five games before the T20 World Cup, so we need to experiment but having said that, we have to ensure we don’t take things lightly and especially against a team like England.