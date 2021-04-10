Virat Kohli was all smiles after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL season opener in Chennai by two wickets. Kohli celebrating after RCB summed up the last-ball win. It was an image that would warm the hearts of all RCB fans – who would have dearly wanted their side to get off to a winning start. Also Read - IPL 2021: AB de Villiers, Harshal Patel Shine as Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians in Season Opener

The loss was Mumbai's ninth. They have lost all their season opener's in the last nine editions of the cash-rich league.

After the match, Kohli said that it was important to play a strong side in the competition and test themselves.

“We won the first match last year as well that we played. It was important to play against the strongest side in the competition and test our side,” Kohli said at the presentation.

It was ABD who came up with the goods. He scored a brilliant 27-ball 48. He changed the game on its head after RCB lost quick wickets in the middle overs.

“AB is probably the only one in the team who is so versatile. And he does it on slow wickets what not many can do. In a tricky chase you need experience at the back, and the opposition knows that if he doesn’t get out, the bowlers get in a different headspace,” Kohli added.

IPL Twitter handle shared a video where Kohli – who scored 33 off 29 balls – celebrated the win. The video is already going viral:

The balance of the game tilted after ABD was runout in the last over with the side needing two to win off two balls. Eventually, RCB went over the line to pick up two crucial points. The win would give them massive confidence going ahead in the tournament.

However, it was Harshal Patel’s five wickets that helped RCB restrict MI to a manageable 160. Harshal became the first bowler to pick five wickets against Mumbai in an IPL game.