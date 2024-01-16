Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Aggressive, MS Dhoni Cool-Headed – Shikhar Dhawan on Captaincy Styles of Global Cricket ICONS!

Virat Kohli Aggressive, MS Dhoni Cool-Headed – Shikhar Dhawan on Captaincy Styles of Global Cricket ICONS!

Claiming that Kohli encourages young talent, Dhawan also spoke of the physical fitness that has become a key aspect under his leadership.

Dhawan on Dhoni, Kohli (File photo)

Delhi: Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan is somebody who has played under many Indian captains – MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and then Rohit Sharma. Apart from playing under various leaders, Dhawan has also known them very closely and their styles of operating. Recently, Dhawan revealed the styles of Dhoni and Kohli as captains. While calling Kohli ‘aggressive’, Dhawan labelled Dhoni as ‘cool-headed’.

Trending Now

Claiming that Kohli encourages young talent, Dhawan also spoke of the physical fitness that has become a key aspect under his leadership.

You may like to read

“He encourages young talents and is willing to back them, providing opportunities for them to flourish. Kohli places a strong emphasis on fitness and conditioning. This focus on physical fitness has become a key aspect of the team culture under his captaincy. Kohli leads from the front with his performances. His aggressive style of batting often sets the tone for the team, and he expects a similar level of intensity from his players,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan also went on to call Dhoni as a cool-headed leader and he also hailed his effective man-management skills.

“This cool-headed approach has been a hallmark of his captaincy. Dhoni bhai is often praised for his instinctive decision-making. He trusts his cricketing instincts and has a knack for making the right calls, particularly in pressure situations. Dhoni bhai is known for his effective man-management skills,” he added.

In a little over a month, we will see both Kohli and Dhoni feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. For Dhoni, this could be his last season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.