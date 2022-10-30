Perth: Ex-India captain Virat Kohli has been in ominous touch, silencing his critics with the bat in his hand. Kohli took India over the line in a cliffhanger at the MCG against Pakistan and then hit an unbeaten fifty against the Netherlands. While Kohli is receiving praise from all quarters, Bengal cricketer Arnab Nandi has made a stunning statement. Hailing Kohli as amazing on the ground, Nandi said others are good at cheap politics.Also Read - LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Dutch Opt to Bat

In a Facebook post, Nandi without mentioning Ganguly's name took a potshot at him. "Virat is beautiful in the field and others are in cheap politics."

Later on, when Arnab was asked about his post and if it was directed toward Sourav, he refused to make a comment.

Meanwhile, after two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, the predictions are that it will be a SA win. But again, given India’s momentum – the match could go right down to the wire. Both teams are well-matched and a cracker of a contest is expected.

Here are the predicted XIs:

SA Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Lungi Ngidi/Marco Jansen

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh