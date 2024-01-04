Home

Virat Kohli Among Three Indians Nominated For ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award

The four nominated cricketers have had a dream 2023 and hence they have been nominated for being the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed. (Image: X)

Dubai: In what could be called a piece of good news for Indian fans, three cricketers have been nominated for the OCC ODI Cricketer of the Year award. The ICC announced the shortlisted candidates today afternoon. The four shortlisted nominees are Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill and Daryl Mitchell.

All the four cricketers have had a 2023 to remember. While Kohli, Gill and Mitchell came up with the goods with the ball, Mohammed Shami showed his magic with the ball and hence all are well-deserving of the prestigious award.

Virat Kohli built on his comeback in 2022 with a spectacular 2023, where he found peak form in ODIs, and capped it off with a Player of the Tournament performance at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

India’s number three smashed at least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings at the World Cup, finishing with a mind-blowing 765 runs, the most ever scored by an individual batter at a men’s Cricket World Cup, going past the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003.

Kohli finished the tournament with an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, with three centuries including one in the semi-finals against New Zealand.

