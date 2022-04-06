IPL 2022, Royal Challenger Bangalore News: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has always been an unfortunate captain although he did try and give his best on the field but didn’t work for him. Akhtar, however, isn’t too impressed with the RCB management for appointing former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as the leader for the upcoming season for their team.Also Read - Deva Gurjar Don Murder Triggers Protests And Roadblocks in Kota

“Virat has quit leadership and Du Plessis has taken over, so he will lead in his own way. I am not a huge fan of Faf du Plessis because I don’t see anything (special) in his captaincy,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced For MTS, Steno Posts At joinindianarmy.nic.in. Details Here

Talking about Kohli’s captaincy, the former Pakistan fast bowler said, “Virat has been a very unfortunate captain for both India and RCB. He tried his best, but it didn’t work for them. Having said that, Faf has a point to prove. At times, he doesn’t look that sharp during his leadership. He has been given the responsibility of leading a huge franchise, so let’s see if he is able to revive their fortunes.” Also Read - Explained: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Revealed That She Suffers From Celiac Disease, Know What This Disease Is And Treatments Available

The 46-year-old former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler did concede the fact that since the South African was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set-up for such a long time, it might work in his favour but still has his reservations in terms of his tactical acumen.

“He played for Chennai for a long time and he has a good idea of how things work. However, I am not sure how far Faf will go from here. If he does that, hats off to him, but I still have my reservations.,” added Akhtar.