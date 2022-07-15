New Delhi: Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma was spotted attending a Krishna Das kirtan in London. Virat Kohli is in London along with Anushka Sharma as team India is playing the ODI series against England.Also Read - Babar Azam Clarifies His Tweet On Virat Kohli, Makes A Big Statement

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his career as the ex-skipper was unable to hit a century in international cricket since 2019. After missing the first ODI against England at The Oval due to a groin strain, Kohli made just 16 in the second match at Lord's, which India lost by 100 runs.

Here is the viral photo of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma:

It meant that the right-hander has been without a century in 77 consecutive international innings. Before the ODI series, Kohli had scores of 1 and 11 in the second and third T20Is and made 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

The ODI series decider match at Manchester on Sunday will provide Kohli a chance to get a big knock under his belt. After the end of England tour, Kohli will not be a part of India’s white-ball tour of the West Indies, with his name missing from the three-match ODI series squad and five-match T20I series squad in the Caribbean.