New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are currently the two of the greatest cricketers in the world and their batting prowess is a feast to the eyes. Kohli has smashed innumerable records while Babar has transformed himself into a destructive batsman in recent years. Former Pakistan international spinner, Saeed Ajmal has heaped huge praise on both Kohli and Babar and has labelled them as two of the greatest in the current era.

"Such players are very rare to grace an era. Such players are very rare. The greatest of this era are Virat Kohli, Babar Azam; even Mohammad Rizwan has shown such great improvement in the last year, year and a half. He is the most improved cricketer in world cricket. He has proven himself in every format. He has aggression and calmness at the same time. He has everything and has performed well. But having said that, what Babar Azam has achieved in the last year is worth appreciating," Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Among bowlers, Ajmal singled out the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah as world-class pacers, while reserving a special praise for veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. "If you talk about bowlers… among spinner, Nathan Lyon has delivered impressive performances over the last five years. Among pacers, players like Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah have given match-winning performances," he said.

Virat Kohli has amassed over 12,000 runs in ODIs, over 8000 runs in Tests and over 3000 runs in T20Is. Babar Azam has a staggering average of 56 in ODIs and averaging over 45 in Tests and T20Is.