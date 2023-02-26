Home

Virat Kohli And Other Indian Players Should Play PSL? Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Kamran Akmal’s BLUNT Reply

Kamran Akmal said IPL happens for two months and then there is international cricket and hence it is good that Indian players are not allowed by the board to play in the PSL.

Lahore: Time and again, the Board of Control of Cricket in India has been criticised for not allowing their players to feature in any other T20 franchise league apart from the IPL. While there have been suggestions time and again that Indian stars should play in other leagues, ex-Pakistan player Kamran Akmal explained why that should not happen. Akmal, who was part of the triumphant Rajasthan Royals team in the inaugural IPL season, reckons IPL happens for two months and then there is international cricket and hence it is good that Indian players are not allowed by the board to play in the PSL.

“Indian players should not play in the PSL,” he said during his conversation on a YouTube channel ‘Nadir Ali podcast’. “The Indian board is doing the right thing by not allowing their players to play in overseas T20 leagues. They are aware that the IPL goes on for two months, and then there is a lot of international cricket as well. The players are so strong financially that there is no need for them to go and play in other leagues,” he explained.

“Our board can also learn from it as it can prolong the careers of players. They have 14 to 15 players who have played over a hundred Test matches, while we have just two or three such players. India value their cricket and their players. The IPL pays players a lot. The BBL is nothing in front of the IPL. No league in the world can match the IPL,” Kamran, who recently retired from all forms of international cricket, added,

