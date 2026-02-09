Home

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demoted as BCCI announces Annual Player Contracts for India Men and Women for 2025–26 season

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (PIC - X)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Annual Player Contracts for the Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025–26 season, covering the period from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

BCCI has removed the A+ category, with men’s players now divided into three groups – A, B and C.

India’s stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved from the A+ bracket to the B category in the annual central contracts list for the 2025–26 season.

Kohli and Rohit missing out on the top bracket is not entirely surprising, as the BCCI traditionally places players who feature across all three formats in the highest category.

Team India (Senior Men, Annual Contract 2025-26)

Group A – Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja

Group B – Washington Sundar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Ydav, Shreyas Iyer,

Group C – Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi,

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Team India (Senior Women, Annual Contract 2025-26)

Group A – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma

Group B – Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana

Group C – Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaud, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis

