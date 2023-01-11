Home

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Do Fairly Well In The ODI World Cup, Reckons Former India Captain

Virat Kohli is in lethal form as he smashed back to back ODI hundreds.

New Delhi: Former India captain Azharuddin lavished praise on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after India won the first ODI against Sri Lanka on January 10, 2023, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Virat Kohli who recently came back in form has smashed two consecutive ODI centuries. On the other hand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma who was injured while playing against Bangladesh made a comeback in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and scored 83 runs in 67 balls. India won that match by 67 runs.

Azharuddin feels that limited over captain Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli will be India’s premier performer during the 50-over World Cup at the end of the year.

“Both are very good and classy players and they have done well in the past too , as the records say. I do believe Kohli and Rohit will do fairly well in the World Cup. In ODI format, they have always been pretty consistent.” Having captained the Indian team in two phases and close to a decade between 1990 to 1999, Azharuddin has a fair idea about people with leadership acumen. Hardik Pandya, the new T20 skipper is one such player according to him.

Azharuddin also reckons that KL Rahul needs to be way more consistent and work on his technical flaws with national team coaches.

“I think consistency is the problem in KL Rahul’s case. But I think there are coaches who should rectify his flaws. In my opinion, he is a good player but consistency is missing in his game,” Azharuddin told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

Rahul, who has had a string of poor scores since his international comeback, was bowled round his legs for a sedate 39 in the opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“I think Rahul is getting out in a lot of manners. Primarily, it is not the good balls that are getting him out. It is poor shot selection first up that is causing problems,” said Azhar, who believes that all senior players should take out time and play domestic cricket.

“Hardik has looked good as a leader and seems that he can carry the team along. But he needs to be careful about his back as he had been out for a long time.

“India would need Hardik, the all-rounder and we can’t afford to risk injuries. Hardik has got a young team and that’s the way forward. To forge a winning combination, it will need strong co-ordination for the upcoming T20 series.” Indian selectors have copped a lot of flak of late and Azhar would ideally like his former teammate and chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma to clear the air about certain selections so that there is no ambiguity.

“Definitely, Chetan is supposed to be doing at least one or two press conferences and should tell that what is the way forward for the current Indian team,” he was forthright.

He has now been the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association for more than a year but had his share of differences with former India players like Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav with regards to running the administration.

“It has been good so far. We are fighting to revive the lost reputation of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. We have had a lot of work done (in terms of renovation) in the Stadium arena as well as dressing rooms.

“When I took charge, it was all in pathetic condition. We will be hosting our second international match in three months time (vs New Zealand). We are very happy that the BCCI has recognized our hardwork and matches are being allotted to us,” Azharuddin said.

It must be mentioned BCCI awards matches to every centre as per its own devised rotation system and thus Hyderabad is hosting a T20 and ODI in a short span of time.