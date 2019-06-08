ICC World Cup 2019: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been in the limelight ever since the Indian team landed in the UK. Dhoni also courted controversy by sporting the army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves during India’s World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. Even when ICC asked Dhoni to remove it, the 37-year-old received massive support from his fans who backed him to the hilt. Now, it seems fans are unhappy about Dhoni standing at the back in a Team picture with the Indian High Commissioner in the UK. Fans have taken to social media to find out why is that the case.

Her Excellency Mrs. Ruchi Ghanashyam , the High Commissioner of India to the UK hosted Indian Cricket team to wish good luck for the World Cup.@RuchiGhanashyam @MEAIndia #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/697jtvFvIy — India in the UK (@HCI_London) June 7, 2019

Why this guy @msdhoni make us love him again and again by his simplicity. See in this pic, where he is standing. He never wanted a center stage in any of the pic, though he is the senior most guy and most respected one too. #respect #DhoniKeepTheGloves — Keshav Maheshwari (@Keshav291189) June 7, 2019

Dhoni ko piche q kada kiya hai ? 😡 — sharaf khan (@sharafk14865563) June 7, 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को पीछे के लाइन में क्यों खड़ा किया हुआ है मुझे यह समझ नहीं आ रहा है — Vikram Singh rajput (@VikramS56694127) June 8, 2019

Dhoni ke peeche. His nose is visible. 😂😂 — Rakesh Jain 🙏 (@rakeshrhcss) June 8, 2019

Dhoni bhai isme bhi piche🙏🙏 aur hardik pandya ko toh dekho😂 — Chirag Bafna (@ChiragBafna18) June 8, 2019

Meanwhile, India will lock horns with defending champions Australia on Sunday which promises to be a mouthwatering clash as both the sides are undefeated in the tournament.