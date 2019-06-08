ICC World Cup 2019: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been in the limelight ever since the Indian team landed in the UK. Dhoni also courted controversy by sporting the army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves during India’s World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. Even when ICC asked Dhoni to remove it, the 37-year-old received massive support from his fans who backed him to the hilt. Now, it seems fans are unhappy about Dhoni standing at the back in a Team picture with the Indian High Commissioner in the UK. Fans have taken to social media to find out why is that the case.
Here is the post:
Here is how fans of Dhoni reacted:
Meanwhile, India will lock horns with defending champions Australia on Sunday which promises to be a mouthwatering clash as both the sides are undefeated in the tournament.