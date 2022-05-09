No top cricketer in India takes kindly to being asked about his form. Irrespective of how much he may be struggling, the form is the new F… word of cricket, since that could lead to some really big problems for the players. Not just now, this has been an issue for long in the sport and questions about a certain player’s ability to convert chances into big scores, or for that matter even match his earlier form have not been met kindly, not just by the player himself, but also his teammates and peers. One such situation faces Virat Kohli as well.Also Read - IPL 2022: Moeen Ali Reveals How His Ankle Injury Helped Him While Bowling

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri claims Kohli is “overcooked” and went to the extent of saying that he should take a break from the rest of IPL 2022 as well. Also Read - Will Chris Gayle Play IPL 2023? Ex-PBKS Star Answers

“I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats,” Shastri said recently while speaking to anchor Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel. “It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care.” Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario Explained: Which Two Teams Are Set to Join Table-Toppers Lucknow Super Giants & Gujarat Titans?

Easy to say, we assume, for someone who is not directly involved with the IPL.

Kohli has been in lean form, there is no mistaking that. He did rustle up his first IPL 2022 half-century against Gujarat Titans but the strike rate was slow at 109.43, not quite the level normally expected from him.

Thereafter, he scored 30 at a strike rate of 90.91 against Chennai Super Kings.

Prior to that, most of the stuff has been modest at best and three first-ball ducks have not made the situation any happier.

That said, it is still easy to say that he should rest. Not quite sure if the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team owners will be too impressed if he skipped the rest of IPL 2022, especially with RCB still in with a chance to make a bid for a qualifying slot.

Also, if not the IPL, then where? India have a full calendar post the tournament and it is inconceivable that they will go into the T20 World Cup without Kohli. So, which is the tournament he should opt to rest for?

India’s immediate engagements would be against South Africa at home (5 T20 Internationals in June), and Ireland (2 T20Is), followed by the last remaining Test against England in the incomplete Pataudi Trophy, which still has the fifth Test to play.

One assumes Kohli could safely skip the South Africa and Ireland matches (there is no question of missing the Test match), but that would mean losing crucial match practice, which he definitely needs.

It is always a test, being the top batter for your team and Kohli is now facing what all top players have encountered towards the later stages of their careers – the challenge of mix and match and how to extend your tenure.

Not an easy place to be, but inevitable nevertheless, irrespective of how defensive and defiant you get about it.