Virat Kohli ANGRY in Dressing Room After Registering Duck During WC 2023 Match vs Eng – WATCH

Ind vs Eng: After his dismissal, Kohli was spotted fuming inside the dressing-room. He slammed the seat he was on with his hand.

Lucknow: It was an outing to forget for former India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against England at Lucknow. Kohli registered a rare ODI duck and that upset the fans. Not just the fans, Kohli was gutted with himself as well. After his dismissal, Kohli was spotted fuming inside the dressing-room. He slammed the seat he was on with his hand.

Kohli was in there for eight ball and then on the ninth he tried to go over the top against David Willey. Unfortunately, it hit the top-half of the bat and hence did not find the distance. Ben Stokes, who was stationed at mid-off, took a comfortable catch. Here is the video that is going viral.

