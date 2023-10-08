Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Angry Video After Missing Out on Century vs Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Virat Kohli Angry Video After Missing Out on Century vs Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Ind vs Aus, ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli was looking very angry, sad and frustrated at same time/

Virat Kohli ANGRY (Image: X Screengrab)

Chennai: There is no doubt that former India captain Virat Kohli is never satisfied, he is someone who always wants to push the barrier. Sunday was no different when Kohli got India to a winning position from a tricky spot against Australia in Chennai in the ICC World Cup 2023 match. Kohli was dismissed for 85 and he was not happy. After he was back in the dressing room, the cameras captured him smashing his head with his hand and he looked gutted. The clip just goes to show the hunger in Kohli which never dies. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Trending Now

Same feelings King❤️ He was looking very angry, sad and frustrated at same time💔#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/g9TVtgrCCE — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 8, 2023

You may like to read

Former India captain Virat Kohli completes the fastest 11,000 ODI runs and becomes the first Indian cricketer at number three to achieve this unique milestone.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the record of most runs as he scored while playing on number three as he scored 12662 runs in 330 innings. Virat Kohli scored 11,000 runs while playing his 215th inning.

At this point of time, Kohli has slammed a much-needed half-century after India’s top-order batting collapse and KL Rahul is also playing on 5o runs.

Ealrier, Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs.

Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES