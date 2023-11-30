Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Chill in London Ahead of South Africa Tour | WATCH

Home

Kohli had a superb Men's ODI World Cup at home, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli along with his wife have been spotted chilling in the winter wonderland London after finishing the ODI World Cup 2023. The 35-year-old is not the part of ongoing T20I series against Australia which is led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Kohli had a superb Men’s ODI World Cup at home, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of ODI centuries by a batter and is currently on a holiday in London. Before the World Cup, Kohli and Rohit Sharma were granted a break from first two ODIs against Australia in September, with the duo returning for the final game of the series in Rajkot.

The video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has gone viral on social media, here is the clip:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Winter Wonderland, London. pic.twitter.com/ApPzkjnIyR — SACHINN SUBHASH PANDIT (@SACHINSP231090) November 30, 2023

Earlier, a report said that there is no clarity yet on skipper Rohit being available for white-ball matches on the tour of South Africa starting from December 10. Like Kohli, Rohit is on a break in the United Kingdom post the World Cup. The report further said BCCI secretary Jay Shah will be speaking soon to Rohit and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to discuss the future roadmap of the Indian team.

What is wonderland London?

It is a large Christmas market and amusement park held annually in Hyde Park. It is open from November to January and features a variety of rides, attractions, food, and drink stalls.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.