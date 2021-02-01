Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma has shared the first glimpse of her daughter with India captain Virat Kohli, revealing they have named her Vamika which means Goddess Durga. Anushka shared a picture on Instagram holding her standing alongside a beaming Kohli. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals His India XI For First Test in Chennai

“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” Anushka captioned the picture. Also Read - Vamika Meaning: How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Chose a Truly Powerful Name For Their Daughter

Kohli announced the birth of his first child with wife Anushka last month on social media after returning early from the ongoing tour of Australia on paternity leave. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli had tweeted.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he added.

The couple announced their pregnancy last year in August during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pair then headed to UAE where Kohli took part in the IPL 2020, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoffs. Anushka returned home after the end of the season while Kohli flew with his India teammates to Sydney in November for Australia tour.

Kohli was part of the six white-ball matches on Australia tour and played in the series opening Adelaide Test.

India lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 before bouncing back to win the T20I series 2-1. They then suffered a eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide before winning in Melbourne and eventually clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.