Paris: Amid all speculations as to where is Virat Kohli heading to on the break from cricket, actress Anushka Sharma has made the big reveal on her Instagram story. Anushka shared a Insta story captioned "Hello Paris". That clearly shows that Kohli and his family have travelled to France for a vacation. Kohli's daughter 'Vamika' and his mother is also there along with him.

The ex-India captain had asked permission from the BCCI for a break after the gruelling tour of England. Here is the picture shared by Anushka on her Insta story. She shared the picture of the hotel room they are staying in and also mentioned that the temperature in Paris is 41-degree.

Here is the picture:

Kohli is not part of the Windies tour, but a report on InsideSport suggests that he has been asked by the selectors to join the team for the Zimbabwe tour. The selectors want him to regain form against Zimbabwe.

“Hopefully, the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and get his form back. But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It’s his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection,” a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

It would be interesting to see if Kohli has a change of heart and joins the team for the Zimbabwe tour.