Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Rishikesh Ahead Of India’s Test Series Against Australia
Virat Kohli will play a crucial role for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy that starts on February 9.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh, ahead of the all-important India’s Test series against Australia. The former India skipper is on a break from the T20Is against New Zealand currently.
Virat Kohli in Rishikesh ahead of BGT#ViratKohli #Kohli #ViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/YvmD9J1Fih
— Sunny Daud (@sunnyda67155508) January 30, 2023
