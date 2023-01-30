  • Home
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Rishikesh Ahead Of India’s Test Series Against Australia

Virat Kohli will play a crucial role for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy that starts on February 9.

Updated: January 30, 2023 11:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Rishikesh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh, ahead of the all-important India’s Test series against Australia. The former India skipper is on a break from the T20Is against New Zealand currently.

