Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always stood up for a cause and now with India reeling under the Covid-19 crisis, the power couple has once again decided to join hands and help India see off the testing times. A day after the Bollywood actress turned 33, she took to Instagram and shared an important message. While thanking fans for wishing her on her birthday, she revealed that she did not celebrate it as it is not the right time.

"Hello everyone, I hope you are all safe. I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you," she said in an Instagram video.

Urging everyone to unite and support each other in such times, Anushka revealed that she and Kohli have plans to help India fight Covid19 and promised to share the details of it soon.

“I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour or crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself,” she added.

Meanwhile, RCB has decided to spot a blue jersey in one of their upcoming games in the IPL to pay tribute to the Covid heroes. The gesture was loved by fans as they reacted in a warm manner.

RCB play their next match versus the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.