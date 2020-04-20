With a rise in domestic violence cases in India amid the coronavirus lockdown, India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma on Monday shared an important message via Instagram. The video also features India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former India women’s captain Mithali Raj apart from a few Bollywood celebrities. Also Read - No More Spit and Shine For Bowlers When Cricket Resumes?

"If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report," Kohli captioned the video. The video was also shared by Anushka Sharma.

According to data shared by the National Commission for Women, they received 239 complaints related to domestic violence between March 22 and April 16. They had received 123 complaints from February 27 and March 22.

More than 50 helplines have been started across India to help women facing domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown, news agency PTI reported on April 18.

“Fifty-two helplines have been started in different parts of the country to help women facing domestic violence during the lockdown,” PTI quoted a home ministry official as saying.

Meanwhile, while staying indoors, celebrities have become more active on social media where they are not just interacting with their fans, but also spreading awareness about the pandemic while asking citizens to maintain social distance.