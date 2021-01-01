Team India captain Virat Kohli greeted fans on the occasion of New Year 2021 as he spent quality with wife Anushka Sharma, teammate Hardik Pandya and his better-half Natasa Stankovic. Kohli has returned to India from Australia recently for the birth of his first child. Also Read - No Night Curfew on January 1 in Goa, Tourists Can Have a Blast on New Year 2021 Without Worrying

Kohli shared a couple of photos from the get together with Hardik and Natasa and wished everyone 'Happy New Year 2021'. Kohli mentioned in the post that all the members present on the get together were tested COVID-19 negative.

"Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Flamboyant Hardik also posted the photo of their meal on Instagram and wrote: “A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe Happy new year to you all @natasastankovic__ @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”

Hardik was part of India’s limited-overs squad for the Australia tour where he enjoyed great success. The 27-year-old was picked in the team as the pure batsman because he is not fully fit to bowl with his new action after recovering from a back injury.

The 27-year-old was the highest run-getter for the visitors in the recently concluded ODI series with 210 runs in 3 games. While he was named the Man of the Series for his power-hitting in the T20I series.

On the other hand, Kohli returned to India after the first Test, which India lost by 8 wickets, as he has been granted the paternity leave for the birth of his child. While India bounced back in the second Test in Kohli’s absence as the series is now levelled at 1-1 with two matches to play.

The duo is expected to return to cricketing action next month for the full-fledged series against England starting with Test series from February 5.