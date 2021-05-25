Team India captain Virat Kohli once again lend a helping hand to help the people in need. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma raised a massive amount of INR 16 crore to arrange the world’s most expensive drug for a child named Ayaansh Gupta. The child has diagnosed with a disease called SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) and a medicine worth INR 16 crore is required for his treatment. Also Read - Should Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Open The Innings in ICC World T20? Salman Butt Answers

Ayaansh's parents were trying very hard to raise funds for their child as they also created a Twitter account named 'AyaanshFightsSMA'.

"@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma – we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta," the parents tweeted.

Earlier Virat Kohli had also donated 2 crores to their COVID-19 fund-raiser named ‘In This Together.’ The campaign managed to generate funds of over Rs 11 crore which were used to procure oxygen cylinders and important drugs for the hospitals facing a shortage across the nation.

The Indian captain will soon be seen playing against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final to be held in England starting June 18. With little over three weeks left for the Test to start, Kohli would look to extend their dominance as the No. 1 team in Tests by winning the first-ever World Championship title. New Zealand on the other hand will play a couple of Test matches against England before going into the final.