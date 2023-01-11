Top Recommended Stories
Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Post On Daughter Vamika’s Second Birthday; Check Instagram Post
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika turned two on Wednesday. Both Virat and Anushka shared adorable posts on social media to shower their love.
New Delhi: It’s celebration time in Kohli household. A day after Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI ton and 73rd in international cricket, the former India skipper shared a adorable picture with daughter Vamika on her second birthday on Wednesday.
Also Read:
- 'When You Score Runs You Get The Confidence': Virat Kohli After His Back To Back ODI Century
- Sachin Tendulkar in All Praise For Team India as Virat Kohli Equals His ODI Record, Says Splendid Performance By Top Order
- 'You Can't Compare Virat With Sachin', Gautam Gambhir After Kohli's 73rd International Hundred Against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
“My heartbeat is 2,” read a caption of Virat’s Instagram post where he can be seen cuddling with his daughter.
View this post on Instagram
Anushka too shared an Instagram post to shower love for her daughter. She wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open.”
View this post on Instagram
On cricketing front, Virat will be travelling to Kolkata with his India teammates on Wednesday to play the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday. India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by 67 runs.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.