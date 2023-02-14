Home

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Fans Speculate Star Couple Leaving For Hardik Pandya-Natasha Stankovic Wedding

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic have reportedly decided to renew their wedding vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Mumbai airport. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday presumably heading to Udaipur for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Valentines day wedding.

The cricketer-actor couple was twinning in similar jackets with ‘A’ engraved on them and posed together for shutterbugs at the airport.

According to reports, India all-rounder Hardik and his dancer wife Natasa – a Serbian native – decided to renew their wedding vows in a proper manner in Udaipur. The two tied the knot in an hush hush affair in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

According to reports, the wedding ceremony of Hardik and Natasha will have several rituals like haldi, sangeet, mehendi and will go from February 13 to 16. Natasha is expected to dress up in a white Dolce and Gabbana gown while Hardik will be seen in a sharp tuxedo.

Both Hardik and Natasha along with their son Agastya have left for Udaipur on Monday. Hardik’s brother Krunal, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir also accompanied them.

