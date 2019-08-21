India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are giving major couple goals again! This time they spend time with each other by a beach in Antigua on the eve of the 1st Test vs West Indies. Kohli and actress Anushka seem to be making the most of their stay in the Caribbean Islands. In the picture, Kohli is sporting a printed shorts teammed with a cool T-shirt, whereas Anushka was seen donning a beachwear. Kohli used emoticons to caption the wonderful picture. Earlier in the day, Kohli posted picture from the Jolly Beach along with the team members so we are guessing this picture of Anushka with him could be of a nearby beach.

Meanwhile, Team India will embark on a new chapter in numbered jerseys as they kick off their World Test Championship campaign.

Speaking during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday, Kohli said, “The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It’s the right move and at the absolute right time.”

He further stated that the competition in Test cricket has witnessed a two-fold increase in the last couple of years and quashed the claims made all over that the longest format is losing its relevance and dying down. “People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold in the last couple of years.”

Kohli is in good limited-overs form as he is coming off scoring two consecutive centuries in ODIs.