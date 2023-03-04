Home

Sports

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad; Check VIRAL PICS

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad; Check VIRAL PICS

Ind vs Aus: Pictures of Kohli and Anushka surfaced on social space and fans have been reacting.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visit Temple

Indore: It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are religious people who believe in the power of the almighty. Time and again, the power couple has been spotted visiting places of religious significance. A day after the third Test in Indore came to an end, Kohli and Anushka paid a visit to the iconic Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Madhya Pradesh. Pictures of Kohli and Anushka surfaced on social space and fans have been reacting. In a clip that is now circulating on social space, one can see Kohli getting some words of advice from the priest as well.

Here is the clip:

You may like to read

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/Rddxgj8wRB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Australia won the third Test by nine wickets. It was Nathan Lyon who came up with the goods picking up eight wickets in the second innings to bundle out India for 163.

Things have heated up for the race to the WTC final. While Australia ensured they became the first finalists with a win at Indore, the onus would now be on India.

If Australia manages to level the series to 2-2 in the fourth Test and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in the impending series, India will finish outside the top two. So for India to make it through they need to win the final Test. The final Test starts on March 9.

“We haven’t thought about it yet (WCT final), we have sometime to think about what we need to do there (Ahmedabad Test). We need to regroup and try and understand what we did right in the first 2 games. We need to understand, no matter what the pitches are, you gotta come out and do the job. We need to keep it simple and follow the plan,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.