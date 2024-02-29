Home

Kohli is an Indian citizen and so is Anushka and hence 'Akaay' would be an Indian citizen and not British.

Is Akaay, son of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, a British citizen by birth?

London: Ahead of the birth of ‘Akaay’, son of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, things were kept under the wraps and efforts were made to ensure things do not get leaked. Kohli took a break from cricket despite the ongoing India versus England series and went to London, there was nothing on social media during this time. This stirred massive speculations among fans who could only speculate back then. And then, the birth of the second child happened in London and it became official. Now, fans are confused over the nationality of ‘Akaay’. Is he a British citizen because he was born in the UK?

Kohli reportedly owns a property in the UK, but that is not good enough for ‘Akaay’ to get Indian citizenship. Kohli is an Indian citizen and so is Anushka and hence ‘Akaay’ would be an Indian citizen and not British.

