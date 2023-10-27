Home

Virat Kohli as 6th Bowler vs Eng? Viral PICS Ahead of ODI WC 2023 Match Sparks Speculation

Ind vs Eng, ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli bowled in the ongoing World Cup after Hardik could not complete his over due to the injury.

Lucknow: Ahead of the game against England on Sunday versus England at Lucknow, Virat Kohli was spotted bowling in the nets to opener Shubman Gill. In case, India decide to go with Suryakumar Yadav for Hardik Pandya again, then Kohli could be a viable sixth bowling option for Rohit Sharma. Kohli bowled in the ongoing World Cup after Hardik could not complete his over due to the injury. So, will Kohli be the part-time bowler India is looking for in the absence of Hardik?

Kohli, who has been in incredible form in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, scored 354 runs in five games so far including a century against Bangladesh. The former India captain is just one shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record 49 ODI hundreds.

The Indian team has not put a foot wrong in the ongoing competition winning five out of five. Rohit and Co. would like to continue the winning momentum when they take on England. The English side has not been living up to the billing. With four losses in five games, England are almost out of the running for the semi-final.

Virat Kohli bowling to Shubman Gill in the nets. pic.twitter.com/jBeLgAx9OV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 26, 2023

The ‘Run Machine’, as everyone calls him, Kohli had a chance to score the record-equalling 49th ODI ton against New Zealand in Dharamshala but fell five runs short.

Kohli would look to continue his good run of form when India run into England on Sunday. The home side would start hot favourites for that one.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.